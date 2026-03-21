Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.0330 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 982,305,600 coins and its circulating supply is 766,906,560 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software. Telegram, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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