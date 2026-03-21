Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Orla Mining accounts for 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.99% of Orla Mining worth $45,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 45.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 186,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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