Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.00. 47,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 48,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Orkla Asa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla Asa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Orkla Asa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

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Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

Further Reading

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