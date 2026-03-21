Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $115,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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