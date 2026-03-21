Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $60.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $60,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Vance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

VOT opened at $259.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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