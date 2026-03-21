Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.4975 and last traded at $2.4975. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Orca Energy Group Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About Orca Energy Group

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Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020. Orca Energy Group Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

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