Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) COO Sells $19,524.75 in Stock

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) COO Joseph Schachle sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $19,524.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 300,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,100.25. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Opus Genetics Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of IRD opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.45. Opus Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,463,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Opus Genetics
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
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