Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) COO Sells $19,524.75 in Stock

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) COO Joseph Schachle sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $19,524.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 300,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,100.25. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of IRD opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.45. Opus Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,463,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRD. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Opus Genetics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Opus Genetics

About Opus Genetics

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Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

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