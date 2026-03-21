OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Director John Paganelli Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Director John Paganelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,547.60. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $850.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.83.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.76 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPK

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting OPKO Health

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director John A. Paganelli purchased 10,000 shares at about $1.14, increasing his holding to 394,340 shares — insider buying can signal management confidence and provide short-term support for the stock. SEC Filing

Director John A. Paganelli purchased 10,000 shares at about $1.14, increasing his holding to 394,340 shares — insider buying can signal management confidence and provide short-term support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research kept a Buy rating on OPK (supportive stance), which may sustain interest from growth/penny-stock investors despite a lower price target. Barrington Article

Barrington Research kept a Buy rating on OPK (supportive stance), which may sustain interest from growth/penny-stock investors despite a lower price target. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a thematic note discussing OPK’s strengths (RAYALDEE sales, partnerships) but flagged revenue declines and concentration risk — useful context for longer-term holders assessing risk/reward. Zacks Hold Article

Zacks published a thematic note discussing OPK’s strengths (RAYALDEE sales, partnerships) but flagged revenue declines and concentration risk — useful context for longer-term holders assessing risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply cut near‑term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (many quarterly estimates moved to roughly $(0.07)–$(0.08); FY2026 and FY2027 estimates were lowered to about $(0.29)). The downgrade signals weaker expected profitability and raises the bar for OPK to deliver operational improvements — a primary driver of the stock’s downward move today.

Zacks Research sharply cut near‑term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (many quarterly estimates moved to roughly $(0.07)–$(0.08); FY2026 and FY2027 estimates were lowered to about $(0.29)). The downgrade signals weaker expected profitability and raises the bar for OPK to deliver operational improvements — a primary driver of the stock’s downward move today. Negative Sentiment: Barrington trimmed its price target from $2.25 to $1.50. Even though the firm kept a Buy rating, the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure sentiment among short‑term traders. InsiderMonkey Article

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.