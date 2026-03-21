OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Director John Paganelli Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Director John Paganelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,547.60. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $850.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.83.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.76 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on OPK
Institutional Trading of OPKO Health
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting OPKO Health
Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Director John A. Paganelli purchased 10,000 shares at about $1.14, increasing his holding to 394,340 shares — insider buying can signal management confidence and provide short-term support for the stock. SEC Filing
- Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research kept a Buy rating on OPK (supportive stance), which may sustain interest from growth/penny-stock investors despite a lower price target. Barrington Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a thematic note discussing OPK’s strengths (RAYALDEE sales, partnerships) but flagged revenue declines and concentration risk — useful context for longer-term holders assessing risk/reward. Zacks Hold Article
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply cut near‑term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (many quarterly estimates moved to roughly $(0.07)–$(0.08); FY2026 and FY2027 estimates were lowered to about $(0.29)). The downgrade signals weaker expected profitability and raises the bar for OPK to deliver operational improvements — a primary driver of the stock’s downward move today.
- Negative Sentiment: Barrington trimmed its price target from $2.25 to $1.50. Even though the firm kept a Buy rating, the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure sentiment among short‑term traders. InsiderMonkey Article
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.
In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.
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