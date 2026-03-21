Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 50,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 23,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and diagnostics. Headquartered in Osaka, the company traces its origins to the early 18th century and has grown into a global specialty‐pharmaceutical firm. Its product portfolio spans oncology, immunology, allergy and inflammatory diseases, with a notable focus on novel immunotherapies.

In oncology, Ono Pharmaceutical is best known for co‐developing and commercializing nivolumab (Opdivo), an anti–PD‐1 immune checkpoint inhibitor developed in partnership with Bristol‐Myers Squibb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.