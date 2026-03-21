Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKLO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

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Oklo Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,424 shares of company stock valued at $169,888,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

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About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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