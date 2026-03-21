Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 178 and last traded at GBX 178.86. Approximately 467,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 181,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.75.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.54.

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard King purchased 2,790 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 per share, for a total transaction of £4,715.10. Also, insider Peter Hewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £9,150. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.