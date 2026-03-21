NYM Price Down 1.1% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. NYM has a total market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NYM has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The official website for NYM is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 829,449,418.989794 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0305635 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,238,894.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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