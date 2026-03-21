NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock worth $215,053,678. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2%

NVDA stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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