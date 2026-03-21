NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Raised by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major cloud order visibility — Nvidia told Amazon Web Services it will sell ~1 million AI chips plus systems by end-2027, reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility and datacenter demand. Nvidia to sell 1 million chips to Amazon by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: GTC highlights and blowout quarter underpin the long-term bull case — management projected a multi‑year $1T+ AI revenue opportunity and posted a $68.13B quarter that beat expectations, supporting conviction in NVDA’s platform moat. GTC keynote and quarter reaction
- Positive Sentiment: Robust partner/customer momentum — multiple infrastructure partners (Cadence, CoreWeave, Coherent) and public comments from big customers (Elon Musk: Tesla/SpaceX will keep buying) signal persistent demand across cloud, AI and automotive. Strong Micron results also validate surging HBM demand tied to Nvidia GPUs. Partner and customer demand context
- Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap/consumer tech updates (e.g., DLSS 5) strengthen long-term gaming/graphics positioning but are unlikely to move earnings in the near term. DLSS 5 technical details
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and lofty price targets (Raymond James, others) support upside narratives but much of that optimism appears priced in after GTC. Price target/upgrade coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/PR overhang — U.S. prosecutors charged associates tied to a server maker for allegedly smuggling Nvidia‑powered servers to China; while Nvidia isn’t accused, the story raises geopolitical/supply‑chain scrutiny around its chips. Bloomberg: Super Micro smuggling charges
- Negative Sentiment: Tax/headline risk — new disclosures show Nvidia made a large U.S. tax payment reported at ~$17B, which investors may view as a cash/timing headwind or governance disclosure to digest. WSJ: $17B U.S. tax payment
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment pressure — charts showed a bearish signal after GTC and options flow indicated heavy call selling/put buying (sell‑the‑news), creating short‑term downside risk despite strong fundamentals. MarketWatch: bearish technical signal
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.40.
NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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