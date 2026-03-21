Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.84. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 9,251 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Technologies International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 713,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

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