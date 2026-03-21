Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. CAVA Group comprises 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 656.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 275.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $48,096.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,430.90. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $64,563.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,643,218.70. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE CAVA opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.09, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.