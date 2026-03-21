Non-Playable Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.46 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $71.46 million and $2.54 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,540,437,404.83985931 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00899791 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,005,600.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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