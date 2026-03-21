Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $212.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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