NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.6575.

NEXTDC Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

(Get Free Report)

NEXTDC Limited is a leading Australian data centre operator offering carrier-neutral facilities and digital infrastructure services. The company specialises in colocation, interconnection and cloud on-ramp solutions designed to support enterprise, hyperscale and government customers. NEXTDC’s integrated ecosystem enables clients to deploy critical IT workloads in secure, highly available environments while retaining direct access to global cloud providers and network carriers.

With a footprint spanning major metropolitan areas including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, NEXTDC has developed a network of purpose-built data centres, each engineered to meet stringent uptime and energy-efficiency standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.