Next Level Private LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,658,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1,654.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 377,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 755,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $36.28.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years. SYFI was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.