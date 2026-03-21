New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $2 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 4.5%

ELAN opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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