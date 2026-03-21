Neutrino USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $4.96 thousand worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 14% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.40 or 0.99921010 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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