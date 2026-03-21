Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,573,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,159.32. This represents a 5.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Jorey Chernett bought 607,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $819,990.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett purchased 531,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $615,960.00.

Neuronetics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of STIM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Key Neuronetics News

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 26.15%.The business had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Neuronetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a major shareholder) increased his stake with multiple purchases over March 17–19 totaling roughly 1.59M shares across filings, boosting ownership and signaling insider confidence. SEC Form 4 filing Investing.com coverage

Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a major shareholder) increased his stake with multiple purchases over March 17–19 totaling roughly 1.59M shares across filings, boosting ownership and signaling insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results modestly beat expectations: EPS of ($0.10) vs. (~$0.12) est. and revenue $41.8M vs. $40.8M expected — a near‑term operational positive but the company remains unprofitable. Earnings call transcript

Q4 results modestly beat expectations: EPS of ($0.10) vs. (~$0.12) est. and revenue $41.8M vs. $40.8M expected — a near‑term operational positive but the company remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst and institutional profile: MarketBeat notes one Buy and one Sell rating, a consensus “Hold,” active institutional turnover, and wide variance in targets — underlines divergent views and liquidity sensitivity for this small‑cap stock. MarketBeat coverage

Mixed analyst and institutional profile: MarketBeat notes one Buy and one Sell rating, a consensus “Hold,” active institutional turnover, and wide variance in targets — underlines divergent views and liquidity sensitivity for this small‑cap stock. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target reduction from Canaccord: Canaccord cut its target from $7 to $3 (still a Buy), narrowing perceived upside and likely weighing on sentiment despite the maintained rating. Benzinga report

Price‑target reduction from Canaccord: Canaccord cut its target from $7 to $3 (still a Buy), narrowing perceived upside and likely weighing on sentiment despite the maintained rating. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sell pressure / headline reaction: AAII and other outlets highlighted a multi‑percent intraday decline (around 5%), attributing it to the mix of analyst action, profit‑taking after recent moves, and the company’s continued negative margins and leverage. AAII article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STIM

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

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