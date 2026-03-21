Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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