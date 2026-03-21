Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $15.18. 16,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 28,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.4180.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neo Performance Materials in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $614.83 million and a P/E ratio of -86.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

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Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

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