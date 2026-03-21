Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.80 and last traded at $121.52. Approximately 14,520,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 15,144,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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