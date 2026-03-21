NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $99.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,290,757,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,290,731,753. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31573377 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 626 active market(s) with $157,142,512.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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