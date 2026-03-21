Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

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Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Navigator has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Navigator had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter worth $597,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navigator by 13.7% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 149,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

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Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company’s fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator’s vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

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