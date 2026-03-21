Nathalie Claude Odile Verjus Sells 5,000 Shares of SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) insider Nathalie Claude Odile Verjus sold 5,000 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $15,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,550. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEALSQ Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAES opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. SEALSQ Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAES has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAES. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SEALSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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