MNEE (MNEE) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

MNEE (MNEE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One MNEE token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MNEE has traded down 0% against the US dollar. MNEE has a total market cap of $100.97 million and approximately $84.02 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.40 or 0.99921010 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Token Profile

MNEE was first traded on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,941,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,941,840 tokens. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash. MNEE’s official website is www.mnee.io.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 100,941,840.5323. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99926642 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $83,435.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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