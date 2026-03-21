Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

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Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Minor International Public Company Profile

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