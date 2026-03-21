MFG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $2,249,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

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