Meteora (MET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.79 Million

Meteora (MET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Meteora token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Meteora has a market cap of $73.79 million and $6.16 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meteora has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.38 or 0.99771631 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meteora Profile

Meteora’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. Meteora’s official message board is proposals.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag.

Buying and Selling Meteora

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,613.78427 with 506,624,502.672571 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.15295554 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $6,120,910.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meteora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meteora using one of the exchanges listed above.

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