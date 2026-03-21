Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Thousand (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $120.82 thousand and approximately $1.39 thousand worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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