Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $44.64 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

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