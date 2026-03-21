Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

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Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, commonly referred to as Merck Group, is a multinational science and technology company with origins dating back to 1668. The company develops and manufactures products and technologies across healthcare, life science and electronics applications. It is distinct from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co; Merck KGaA is a European group headquartered in Darmstadt and is publicly listed in Germany with an OTC American depositary receipt available under the symbol MKKGY.

Merck’s Healthcare business develops prescription medicines and related services focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology (including therapies for multiple sclerosis) and fertility.

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