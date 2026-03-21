MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Desjardins

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.14.

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MDA Space Stock Performance

MDA opened at C$42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.70. MDA Space has a fifty-two week low of C$20.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of C$499.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MDA Space

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$2,056,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 313,710 shares in the company, valued at C$8,523,500.70. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

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MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

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