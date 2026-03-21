McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China strength: iPhone sales in China jumped ~23% in the first nine weeks of 2026, outpacing a weak local market and supporting Apple’s revenue and unit growth prospects in a key market. Apple’s China smartphone sales jump 23%
- Positive Sentiment: Product demand: Apple’s Mac had its best-ever launch week for first-time customers, signaling continued strength in Mac demand that can help hardware revenue mix. Apple Mac sees best ever launch week
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win on Apple Watch: A U.S. trade tribunal preliminarily ruled redesigned Apple Watches don’t infringe Masimo patents, fending off a renewed import ban and removing a regulatory/shutdown risk for Watch shipments. Apple Watch clears key patent challenge
- Positive Sentiment: AI/App Store monetization: Reporting suggests Apple made ~$900M from AI-related App Store activity last year and could top $1B soon — a recurring, high-margin revenue stream that supports services growth. Apple made $900M from AI
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO outreach: Tim Cook’s China visit reinforces focus on local partnerships and regulatory navigation — positive strategically but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Tim Cook’s China visit
- Neutral Sentiment: New integrations and content deals (Apple Health integrations, Apple TV sports/content deals) expand ecosystem stickiness but their near-term revenue impact is uncertain. Apple Health integrates with Perplexity Health
- Negative Sentiment: Security risk: Researchers flagged the “DarkSword” iOS exploit and related spyware/ghostblade campaigns targeting crypto wallets; Apple has issued alerts and pushed patches — security scares can dent consumer confidence and spur short-term churn or support costs. DarkSword iPhone exploit threatens wallets
- Negative Sentiment: Market sentiment and positioning: Some AI-driven price models are bearish for Q2 and there’s visible insider selling and mixed analyst positioning — these contribute to short-term selling pressure. AI sets Apple stock price for Q2 2026
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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