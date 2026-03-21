McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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