MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,968 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,874,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,075,000 after buying an additional 105,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,160,000 after acquiring an additional 838,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,728,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,657,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,090,000 after acquiring an additional 312,846 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,386,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $353.20 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $195.72 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,958.90. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

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L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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