MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.85% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

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NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MMIT opened at $24.22 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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