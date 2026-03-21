MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $35.08 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.5%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $601.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $662.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.5163 per share. This represents a $6.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.