MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.88.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Up 0.9%

ADBE stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.00 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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