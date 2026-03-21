MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $353.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $594.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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