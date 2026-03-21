MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 161,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,245,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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