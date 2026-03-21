Marotta Asset Management Purchases 13,480 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $29,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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