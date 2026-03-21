Margaret Horn Sells 4,583 Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret Horn sold 4,583 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $455,916.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,063.60. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

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Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Revolution Medicines

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest — several big funds (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital) have taken or increased stakes recently, which signals strong institutional conviction and can provide buying support. MarketBeat Institutional/Insider Summary

Large institutional interest — several big funds (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital) have taken or increased stakes recently, which signals strong institutional conviction and can provide buying support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone is largely favorable — multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Buy” bias underpin positive sentiment among investors and can stabilize demand. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst tone is largely favorable — multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Buy” bias underpin positive sentiment among investors and can stabilize demand. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and pipeline are long-term positives but carry standard biotech clinical/readout risk — lead programs include RMC‑4630 (SHP2), RMC‑6291 (KRAS G12C) and RMC‑6236 (pan‑RAS).

Company profile and pipeline are long-term positives but carry standard biotech clinical/readout risk — lead programs include RMC‑4630 (SHP2), RMC‑6291 (KRAS G12C) and RMC‑6236 (pan‑RAS). Neutral Sentiment: Recent results (Feb. 25) showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss (EPS -$1.86 vs. -$1.56 est.), a reminder of ongoing cash burn and negative EPS guidance for the year — a typical headwind for development-stage biotechs. Earnings Summary

Recent results (Feb. 25) showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss (EPS -$1.86 vs. -$1.56 est.), a reminder of ongoing cash burn and negative EPS guidance for the year — a typical headwind for development-stage biotechs. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — investors bought 12,797 put contracts (a ~131% increase vs. average put volume of 5,546), a bearish flow that can amplify near‑term downside and volatility.

Unusual options activity — investors bought 12,797 put contracts (a ~131% increase vs. average put volume of 5,546), a bearish flow that can amplify near‑term downside and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales on Mar. 17 — several senior insiders trimmed positions (Mark A. Goldsmith 12,871 shares; Margaret A. Horn 4,583; Stephen M. Kelsey 4,302; Jack Anders 2,753; Lin Wei 2,073; Xiaolin Wang 2,010). Multiple Form 4 filings were submitted to the SEC, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if sales are for diversification or routine reasons. SEC filings: Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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