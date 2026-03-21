Margaret Horn Sells 4,583 Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret Horn sold 4,583 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $455,916.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,063.60. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
RVMD stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Revolution Medicines
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest — several big funds (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital) have taken or increased stakes recently, which signals strong institutional conviction and can provide buying support. MarketBeat Institutional/Insider Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone is largely favorable — multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Buy” bias underpin positive sentiment among investors and can stabilize demand. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and pipeline are long-term positives but carry standard biotech clinical/readout risk — lead programs include RMC‑4630 (SHP2), RMC‑6291 (KRAS G12C) and RMC‑6236 (pan‑RAS).
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent results (Feb. 25) showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss (EPS -$1.86 vs. -$1.56 est.), a reminder of ongoing cash burn and negative EPS guidance for the year — a typical headwind for development-stage biotechs. Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — investors bought 12,797 put contracts (a ~131% increase vs. average put volume of 5,546), a bearish flow that can amplify near‑term downside and volatility.
- Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales on Mar. 17 — several senior insiders trimmed positions (Mark A. Goldsmith 12,871 shares; Margaret A. Horn 4,583; Stephen M. Kelsey 4,302; Jack Anders 2,753; Lin Wei 2,073; Xiaolin Wang 2,010). Multiple Form 4 filings were submitted to the SEC, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if sales are for diversification or routine reasons. SEC filings: Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More.
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.
Read Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
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