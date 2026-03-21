Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 11.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.8870 and last traded at $8.8870. 5,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Mapfre Trading Up 11.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

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About Mapfre

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Mapfre is a Spanish‐based global insurance group offering a broad range of protection and assistance services. The company provides life, health, property and casualty, automobile, and agricultural insurance products, as well as reinsurance solutions and risk management services for both individual and corporate clients. Its service portfolio also includes assistance services such as roadside help, travel assistance, and home care, positioning the firm as a full‐service insurance partner.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Madrid, Mapfre has grown from a domestic insurer into a multi‐national organization.

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