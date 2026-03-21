Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on May 6th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

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Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.0%

LOW stock opened at $225.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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