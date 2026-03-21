Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $732.34 Million

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be purchased for $70,799.56 or 1.00141230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market capitalization of $732.34 million and $66.78 thousand worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 11,784.25882022. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 70,772.84589109 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $170,311.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.