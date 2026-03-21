Lifezone Metals’ (LZM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZM

Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

LZM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Lifezone Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifezone Metals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZM. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

About Lifezone Metals

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Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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